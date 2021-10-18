The Movies That Made Us Creator Brian Volk-Weiss On Learning To Love Horror [Interview]

This season branches off into a healthy dose of horror. Why horror for these episodes?

So horror, it's really interesting. I've always respected horror. I have so many friends who love it as a genre but I never really got it... I'm a science fiction guy, you know? [...] I'm a history guy, I'm a drama guy. For the first time with "The Movies That Made Us" ... and I'm not trying to claim that I was an expert in "Dirty Dancing" beforehand but I'll be honest with you, I was exponentially more familiar with "Dirty Dancing" than I was "Halloween" and "Friday the 13th" in particular. So I really was learning while making the show, and I came out of it with a ... 'I get it, now I get it.' I was at the premiere of "Halloween Kills" last night, and I'm watching it... And I was at the L.A. premiere of the last David Gordon Green "Halloween" and it was apples and oranges because now when I watch the movie, I understand (for lack of a better word) the history that led to that movie. Does that make any sense?

Definitely. I feel like that's why some fans are so into horror history, the context really, really matters.

Context is everything... one of my favorite words in the English language.

I know you just saw Halloween Kills, but are there any other horror films that you've seen since recording these episodes that you really got into?

Well, it's funny... I had to do a lot of research for the show, I always do the research, but [...] because horror had never been my favorite genre, during the research phase [...] I kind of saw everything. I probably did a lifetime's worth of horror movies., it was crazy. But yeah, "Black Christmas" ... I really hope we get to do an episode on "Black Christmas." Have you seen that?

I have. I love "Black Christmas."

I really wish we could have done "Black Christmas." So good. [... And] everybody makes fun of this movie, but "Chopping Mall." That's my new favorite movie. [...] I've got a "Chopping Mall" T-shirt now, a "Chopping Mall" VHS. I had never seen movies like that before. It's funny. Thanks to "The Movies That Made Us" I've actually become ... I hope he is not offended by me using this word, but I've actually become friends with Ed Neumeier, the writer of "Robocop," and his wife edited "Chopping Mall." So [ ... ] I'll get a text and I'll feel my phone vibrate, I'll look at my phone, I'll see Ed Neumeier's name. I still can't believe that, because I'm the biggest "Robocop" fan you'll ever meet. But the extra bonus is getting some gossip on the making of "Chopping Mall."

"Halloween," "Friday the 13th," "A Nightmare On Elm Street," all classics. How did you land on those films?

I've learned the hard way, especially when you're starting something, you don't start with the obscure. You don't start with the back alley. If we're going to do horror movies, we're doing the classics. So it really was that simple. So it's like, if we're doing the classics, what are the classics? And then we really had to decide between, well, are we doing "The Exorcist" and "Rosemary's Baby" or are we doing something slightly more modern?

The decision that I made, which, who knows if it was the right one or not? But what I decided was I really feel like "Rosemary's Baby" and "The Exorcist" ... I really feel that those were still made when the industry considered those films dramas. Horror had not become its own genre yet. I really think the beginning of there being a genre called horror, I really think that starts with "Halloween." So "Halloween" directly led to "Friday the 13th." And both of those films directly led to "A Nightmare On Elm Street."