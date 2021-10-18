The French Dispatch Featurette Introduces The All-Star Ensemble Of Wes Anderson's Latest Film

Whew, that's an impressive array of talent. Though many have worked with Wes Anderson before, there are plenty of them working with the director for the first time, and it will be interesting to see how they fit into the filmmaker's trademark style of storytelling. It sounds like Anderson didn't pull any punches when telling each of the stories in "The French Dispatch." Not only did he utilize some of his trademarks, but, as our own Hoai-Tran Bui writes in her review, he mixes things up a bit:

"Each vignette is as packed with the same amount of meticulous detail and immaculately clipped dialogue delivery as a full-fledged Anderson movie. The visual language changes from vignette to vignette, some a pleasant pastel; some pop with bright, saturated colors; some in black-and-white; some a fantastical blend of both. It's Anderson, 25 years into his career, flexing every stylistic trick in his pocket, and then some."

In the review, she also added, "All of Anderson's stylistic quirks are turned up to 11 in this film; his pop-up book aesthetic, but one where each page explodes with glitter and flowers and tinny saxophone music, and somehow, real fireworks." That sounds wonderful to me. However, if the box office performance of "The Last Duel" is any indicator, adult fare like this may not be what moviegoers are looking for in their trip to the multiplex. But maybe Wes Anderson's lighter approach that mixes quirky comedy with a bit of drama will be a little more appealing in these frustrating times.

"The French Dispatch" hits select theaters on October 22, 2021 and will expand to more theaters the following week on October 29.