Milestone Animated Movie Will Unite DC's Great Black Superheroes

Milestone may not be a household name, but for certain comic book fans, it's an important one. Fortunately, DC is making a huge effort to bring the transformative brand back for modern readers. Beyond that, as revealed at DC FanDome, the company is looking to give Milestone Comics an on-screen presence as well. To that end, an untitled Milestone animated feature has been announced.

As part of the Milestone panel at DC FanDome, moderated by Echo Kellum ("Arrow"), the Milestone animated flick was confirmed by producer Reggie Hudlin and Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan. Hudlin and Cowan dropped the news that Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment are currently at work on a Milestone animated movie based on a screenplay by "Hardware Season One" writer Brandon Thomas. Unfortunately, for the time being, not much else was revealed, but they did drop the following bit of teaser art.

Warner Bros.

Cowan had the following to say about it:

"This has been the thing that Milestone fans have been dreaming about for a long time, and we're happy to give it to you, finally."

He also assured fans that this film will be about "more than one character," suggesting that it will include several Milestone characters. Also of note, this will be the first time that the city of Dakota will be featured in animation since the "Static Shock" animated series which aired from 2000-2004