Milestone Animated Movie Will Unite DC's Great Black Superheroes
Milestone may not be a household name, but for certain comic book fans, it's an important one. Fortunately, DC is making a huge effort to bring the transformative brand back for modern readers. Beyond that, as revealed at DC FanDome, the company is looking to give Milestone Comics an on-screen presence as well. To that end, an untitled Milestone animated feature has been announced.
As part of the Milestone panel at DC FanDome, moderated by Echo Kellum ("Arrow"), the Milestone animated flick was confirmed by producer Reggie Hudlin and Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan. Hudlin and Cowan dropped the news that Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment are currently at work on a Milestone animated movie based on a screenplay by "Hardware Season One" writer Brandon Thomas. Unfortunately, for the time being, not much else was revealed, but they did drop the following bit of teaser art.
Cowan had the following to say about it:
"This has been the thing that Milestone fans have been dreaming about for a long time, and we're happy to give it to you, finally."
He also assured fans that this film will be about "more than one character," suggesting that it will include several Milestone characters. Also of note, this will be the first time that the city of Dakota will be featured in animation since the "Static Shock" animated series which aired from 2000-2004
Milestone Returns
Milestone Comics was founded in the '90s, and is probably best known for creating "Static Shock." But its lasting legacy is providing a home for Black voices, and a platform for Black heroes, as it was founded by a coalition of African-American artists and writers such as Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle. Recently, DC launched a new line of Milestone comic book titles, which have done well. Apparently, the company is hoping to expand the scope of the brand in a big way.
It was also confirmed that writer Randy McKinnon ("Safety") is working on a script for the "Static Shock" movie, which will be produced by Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society. Cherry said the following during the panel:
"Our current lineup of Milestone titles have released to great critical and sales success, expanding the loyal fanbase, while at the same time inviting new readers to experience the 'Dakotaverse' and its heroes. For many Black and diverse artists and writers, Milestone is part of their comic book DNA and we are thankful to partner with Ally to help these new voices be heard in addition to adding to Milestone's legacy."
The untitled Milestone animated movie does not yet have a release date.