The Night House Writers Pitched A Halloween Reboot That Kept Things Simple

Who out there has seen "Halloween Kills" already? It hits theaters and the Peacock streaming service this weekend and the response from critics has been mixed, though our own Marshall Staffer's non-spoiler review from the Venice International Film Festival last month leaned positive.

If you don't have Peacock and haven't ventured out to the theater for "Halloween Kills," what about "The Night House?" This spooky psychological thriller stars Rebecca Hall as a recently-widowed teacher who discovers that, before his death, her husband built an eerie mirrored version of their home out in the woods. As she tries to figure out the trail of cryptic clues he left behind, her own home becomes a hotspot for strange and terrifying phenomena.

Given that "The Night House" is about a woman who finds herself being hunted through her house by a sinister shape, it's interesting to imagine what a "Halloween" film penned by the screenwriters behind "The Night House" might have looked like. Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski are also co-writing the upcoming "Hellraiser" remake with David S. Goyer. They recently spoke to Bloody Disgusting, outlining their vision for "Halloween," which they pitched to Dimension Films back in 2012. Piotrowski explained:

"We were coming out of the Rob Zombie Halloweens and all of the history of Michael Myers and 'Who is he?' The brother/sister thing, and all this mythology. So our position was, and this is the part that's going to piss the fans off, but it was just like, 'Let's get rid of all that s**t that's cluttering this up.' If you're going to reboot it, really dump out the box, look at that first movie and be like, 'Why is the first movie good?' "