Kumail Nanjiani Has An Amazing Name For His Eternals Superpowers

The Eternals were created by the late, great Jack Kirby back in the 1970s and are a diverse team dedicated to protecting Earth against the Deviants, a race of mutants that apparently like to eat humans sometimes.

Both the Deviants and the Eternals were created by the Celestials, a God-like race of beings that have been around since the beginning of time (allegedly). That's exciting because it plants "Eternals" in firm Cosmic MCU territory alongside stuff like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and, presumably and eventually, "The Fantastic Four."

The Cosmic side of Marvel gets weird as hell, but that's a blessing for the MCU, which needs to do any and everything it can to keep their momentum going and the best way to do that is to avoid their movies feeling "samey." Certainly they did that with "Shang-Chi" and the "Eternals" promises more diversity in tone and feel than the previous films.

Plus we got Kingo's Fingos(TM) thrown into the mix so it's a success already!

Marvel's "Eternals" is due on theater screens November 5, 2021.