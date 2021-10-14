Jamie Lee Curtis Walked The 'Halloween Kills' Red Carpet Dressed As Her Mom And Has Already Won The Holiday

Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis walked the red carpet at the costume party premiere of "Halloween Kills" on Tuesday in true class and fashion. To promote the latest film in the Halloween franchise, Curtis decided to pay homage to her mother, Janet Leigh, who starred in Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho." Curtis was all smiles while donning a blonde wig, blue dress, and a bloody shower curtain draped over her arm. The reference was a loving reminder that she comes from horror royalty and is here to slay.

Janet Leigh passed away in 2004 at the age of 77, but had the opportunity to work with her daughter on John Carpenter's "The Fog" as well as director Steve Minor's "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later." Leigh is most known and loved for her role as Marion Crane in "Psycho." Her performance was so strong and iconic that she won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her on-screen death is still studied by film scholars and critics to this day, and the use of editing and her controversial (for the time) slaying in many ways defined a pivotal shift within the horror genre. There's even an entire film called "78/52" that goes into extreme detail about that one particular scene which required 78 setups and 52 cuts.

Curtis made her film debut with John Carpenter's 1978 "Halloween" around 20 years old. Her role as Laurie Strode quickly established her as a scream queen, and she went on to star in many other horror films including "Prom Night," "Terror Train," and "Road Games." She reprised her role as Laurie with other films in the "Halloween" franchise like "Halloween II," "Halloween: Resurrection," and David Gordon Green's 2018 "Halloween."

Now, Curtis is back with Green's follow-up film, "Halloween Kills."