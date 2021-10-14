Four Seasons Total Landscaping Doc Will Chronicle One Of The Weirdest Days In News History

I remember it like it was yesterday. Four days after the 2020 presidential election, my wife and I were still reeling from the relief of living in a red state and knowing that Donald Trump was on his way out.

She walked out of the bedroom to find me sitting at the table with a cup of coffee and a laptop in front of me. "Babe," I said, "They're holding a press conference about the Trump campaign claiming the election was rigged outside of a landscaping company." She looked at me puzzled, "I'm sorry, what?"

Honestly, that's the correct response.

"Yes," I replied. "The Four Seasons Total Landscaping Company." My wife looked at me for about a minute in complete silence before blurting out, "Did they try to get a Four Seasons hotel and screw it up?" The bellowing sound of "SURE SEEMS LIKE IT!" that erupted from my body was not human.

According to an exclusive report from Variety, MSNBC is airing "Four Seasons Total Documentary," a film that will finally deliver the truth once and for all regarding what in the actual fresh hell Rudy Giuliani was doing giving a press conference in front of a random small business in Pennsylvania. Considering the hell that awaited (like the January 6, 2021 insurrection) it's almost comforting to remember the moments from the end of the Trump presidency that weren't a walking existential crisis.