Win A Copy Of Free Guy On 4K Signed By Ryan Reynolds

As a movie delayed several times by the pandemic, "Free Guy" was one of the more uncertain offerings of the summer movie season. After all, this movie was one that Disney inherited as part of its huge merger with Fox, not something produced in-house. The fact that it was based on an original idea and contains very little known IP made it a seemingly unsafe bet in the modern marketplace.

But the movie managed to charm critics and audiences alike on its way to somewhat unexpected success. Director Shawn Levy's video game flick earned $327 million worldwide, which would have been considered a success even under normal circumstances. As such, Disney is apparently already working on a sequel. So we should be hearing more from Guy in the not-too-distant future. Hopefully after "Deadpool 3" finally gets made.

The movie also stars Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi.

"Free Guy" is now available on Digital HD, Blu-ray/DVD, and 4K Ultra HD.

A bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, and decides to become the hero of his own story. Now, in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way before it's too late.