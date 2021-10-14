Over 20% Of MCU Fans Think This Is The Worst Phase 1 Villain

That's right, the guy who came in second place for best villain somehow won out the title of worst Phase 1 villain with nearly 21% of the votes. Hugo Weaving's Red Skull was the villain in "Captain America: The First Avenger," opposite Chris Evans. Red Skull is the head of the nefarious organization HYDRA, which has direct ties to the Nazi regime.

Red Skull is memorable, at least, with his signature crimson dome and leather coat. The villain who follows directly in the poll with nearly 20% of votes is "Iron Man 2" villain Ivan Vanco, or "Whiplash," played by Mickey Rourke. Whiplash is fine enough as a villain, and has some fun lines about his bird, but he's ultimately upstaged in his own movie by one of the guys who tied for third: military contractor Justin Hammer.

Hammer, played by Sam Rockwell, is just infinitely more fun than Whiplash, and he ties for third with "Iron Man" villain Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges) with 16.35% of votes each.