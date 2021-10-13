Marvel Producer Explains Which Current Avengers Could Take Down The Eternals

As Moore's comments indicate, the case for Carol Danvers is strong. Captain Marvel's introduction into the MCU ended with a grand discovery on her part, as she explored her powerful abilities. Later, the tension of "Avengers: Endgame" relied on sidelining her until the battle came to a head. "She's one of the most powerful — and one of the most popular — characters in our comics," Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said back in 2019, "and will be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Carol was one of very few to go toe-to-toe with Thanos all on her own — and while our beloved Captain America and even the anger-charged Hulk ended up tossed aside, Carol fended him off. Throughout the Infinity saga, big bad Thanos served as a pretty reliable metric to measure the Avenger power levels: how well would they fare in a solo battle against the purple brute? Ultimately, most of them relied on teaming up with others and still lost their fights. Carole was an exception; Iron Man succeeded with some trickery and the only other competitors are Thor and Wanda Maximoff.

The incredible thing about these two is that they keep getting stronger. Thor spent most of his onscreen time relying on his famous hammer Mjolnir, before getting a blunt reminder that he isn't, in fact, "Thor, God of Hammers." Wielding that Norse god fuel to summon the elements, Thor is a greater threat than ever before, especially with Stormbreaker in tow. If not for hubris, he would have defeated Thanos all on his own. As for Wanda, she's proven herself as high up on the power rankings, and that was long before coming to understand and better use her abilities, following the aftermath of "WandaVision." It isn't just finger wiggling anymore, Wanda can alter reality and control minds. She too could've taken down Thanos, if not for the distraction of his army. And given all she can do now, who's to say that would be an issue?

Oh and of course, we can't forget the classic argument for Ant-Man: if Scott Lang shrinks down and gets himself in a precarious enough place, there's no one he can't defeat.

In the end, it's pretty hard to measure power levels unless these heroes actually face one another in battle. Best-case scenario, we never have to see our favorite heroes squaring off against each other again but ... weirder things have happened. For now, it's impossible to answer the question, especially when we have yet to see what the Eternals are capable of.

Marvel's "Eternals" hits theaters on November 5 2021, bringing us one step closer to finding the strongest Marvel hero.