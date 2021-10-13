Get Back Trailer: Peter Jackson Lets The Beatles Be In Disney+ Docuseries

Disney+ has released the official trailer and key art for director Peter Jackson's upcoming three-part docuseries "The Beatles: Get Back," which is set to roll out just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday on November 25, 26, and 27, 2021. The footage gives a unique, unfiltered look at The Beatles during the January 1969 recording sessions for what would become their final released album "Let It Be" ("Abbey Road" was recorded after but came out earlier).

Said footage is derived from director Michael Lindsay-Hogg ("The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus"), who shot 57 hours of behind-the-scenes material of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr for a documentary released in 1970 called "Let It Be" (the original title of the album and film was supposed to be "Get Back," hence the title of this new project). The release of the "Let It Be" documentary was only 80-minutes and somewhat censored by the band at the time. Jackson's new film will reinstate much of the lost material, including a major incident where Harrison temporarily quit the band. The resulting footage seen in the trailer is fascinating to observe, seeing the warts-and-all process of legendary figures recording some of their most iconic tracks. You can also catch glimpses of Yoko Ono, Linda McCartney, and keyboardist Billy Preston, the latter of whom played on the sessions and is one of several people often referred to as the "Fifth Beatle."