What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Will Introduce More 'Ambitious' Creatures

We're still in the middle of the third season of FX's "What We Do in the Shadows" and fans are already pining for another season of off-kilter horror with our favorite Staten Island vampires... And honestly, who can blame them? "What We Do in the Shadows" perfectly encapsulates and expands on the kooky horror energy that made the New Zealand film so delightful. It's the kind of show that equally rewards horror admirers and adversaries. You don't need to love the genre to get its jokes, but it does enrich the experience. Besides its spookier aspects, it's a breath of fresh air for the horror comedy genre and it's got that chaotic Halloween energy we all crave, so it's no surprise that fans are already calling for more.

On October 10, 2021, executive producer Paul Simms stopped by New York Comic-Con to chat about the show and answer fan questions. While he didn't divulge much about season 4, according to ScreenRant, he did say that the next season would include the show's "most ambitious" creatures yet, taking our beloved vampires deeper into the supernatural menagerie in which they live.