The Black Phone Trailer: Director Scott Derrickson Returns To Horror

If you're still curious, the movie's about a young boy named Finney Shaw (Mason Thames). He's a sweet kid just trying to survive a harsh world of bullies and a bad home life, along with his spitfire sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw). In their '70s Colorado suburb, kids have been vanishing; local townsfolk point towards a near-mythic abductor called "The Grabber" (Ethan Hawke), and soon it's Finney that ends up in the Grabber's basement, a bare-bones room with a mattress on the floor, a weird painting, and a disconnected black phone. Help comes through the phone, in the form of the killer's past five victims who call one by one and provide clues to help Finney avoid the same fate.

Derrickson and Cargill certainly had their work cut out for them. The writer-director duo, who previously knocked one out of the park with their 2012 horror feature, "Sinister," (which contains one of the most effective modern jump scares, Meagan Navarro argues) were tasked to taffy-pull some twenty-odd pages into a 102-minute feature.

Vespe calls it "the first feature adaptation of Joe Hill's work that demands more big-screen Joe Hill adaptations," and, having seen the film myself at Fantastic Fest, he's absolutely right. Hawke doesn't do villains often and it's a true shame, because he is a sinister delight in this film, opting to act around his creepy mask (designed by none other than Tom Savini himself) rather than from behind it, adapting an eerie physicality for the role. Hawke's villain is counterbalanced by two fantastic child performances in Thames and McGraw, who provide the heart of the movie to complement the scares. Derrickson and Cargill deliver on everything promised in the trailer, and more.

"The Black Phone" arrives in theaters on February 4, 2022.