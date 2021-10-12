The Many Saints Of Newark Cinematographer Treated 'No Bullsh*t' As A Mantra [Interview]

Alan Taylor told me the scenes with characters just sitting at tables are his favorite scenes to shoot. Do you feel similarly?

Some of my favorite shots are these wide shots where you just see the entire ensemble cast playing a frame, kind of like a Dutch master painting. Allowing actors to do a performance driven-film is absolutely a treat to do. If it's nine characters at a dinner table, it's a lot of fun to see characters play. Not do lots of cuts and lots of fancy shots. Let it be minimalist. But at the same time, I'm leaning into deep colors and atmosphere and single source lighting, and texture and grain and contrast.

There are a lot of things happening there that's not just pointing a camera and shooting, but you find other ways of leaning into things to be expressed. In that particular film, it wasn't about 360 camera moves around the actor. As much as I love to do it and was tempted to do it, we were just restraining, restraining, and restraining.

You think about some of the great jazz musicians like Miles Davis, who has a brief moment in the movie where the record album "Kind of Blue" appears, but Miles Davis' brilliance was about the space between the notes. It was not always about the notes, but about space and the silence between the notes. He would play much fewer notes, and he used lots of silence and almost like conversational style of trumpet.



Obviously, you've worked with Alan Taylor before, but you also worked with David Chase closely. How'd that collaboration work between the three of you?

It was an incredible life experience to have. Well, first of all, Alan Taylor and I have 10 years of a body of work at this point. It's my greatest relationship with any director in my life. He is extremely loyal, extremely supportive. I have an amazing relationship with Alan. We barely have to speak. I know what he's doing when he's walking around in the room, and he does these things with his fingers where he is figuring out the shot literally with his fingers. I can read his sign language. I know which side of the line he's trying to approach and what he's thinking about in next shot, how he composes. He's very involved in composition, and in lighting, he's very hands off, completely trusts me with the light. With the composition, we collaborate.

David Chase was a whole new relationship where he's like a godfather of storytelling, of filmmaking. Very intimidating figure because I didn't know him and he's a man of few words. But I got to know him very, very well and kind of have a great friendship with him. He'd steer the ship with just very light adjustments. It wasn't like he was tinkered with the filmmaking. He was the tone master. He always had to make sure that we were getting the tone right. But in terms of like, oh, this shot here, or the light there or that kind of thing, he was not. He was very, very supportive and respectful of our process, me and Alan. And then in terms of story and character and tone, if the shot felt wrong, if the location felt wrong, if it didn't feel like this part of New Jersey, we had a genius guru there that you could go to for guidance and tone and inspiration.

Once he saw what we were doing and he felt like we knew what we were doing, it was not like in any way having two directors. It was very much like television where the writer is there making sure the tone is right. And then the director is executing the vision, and the cinematographer is supporting that and creating the photographic vibe. So it was different than on feature films where the director is the absolute single voice. It was having two voices, but not in contrast with each other. It was kind of like having a conductor and then a soloist.

How'd you approach that final shot in terms of lighting? That was a reshoot, right?

It was added almost a year later. Due to global pandemics and things like that, it was much, much later. The conversations about the mood and the lighting were established already in the first shoot, so we're rebuilding it for the reshoot. And it's a funeral home and it had a very Gordon Willis Godfather-y minimalist single source vibe. Once Alan saw what I was doing, that was end of conversation. It was build an atmosphere where it's a mob funeral in New Jersey in 1967. Go press that button and build that, come on. Make it happen. It was just instinctual, and it was a location, a real funeral home that we shot at originally. And then, the pinky rebuild was against green screen on a sound stage.

Never would've guessed.

It's a complete cheat.