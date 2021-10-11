Ruthie Tompson, Disney Animation Pioneer, Dies At 111

Tompson (pictured left) had a natural curiosity about the process of animation, even at a very young age, and that along with the little bit of playtime reference she recorded impressed both Disneys. When she grew up, Uncle Walt remembered her and offered her a job on the memorable short "Lonesome Ghosts," and then, of course, came the biggie: "Snow White." Her role was in the ink and paint department painting backgrounds and cels, but her true talent was on the technical side of animation.

Most of her time at the Mouse House was spent as an animation checker and scene planner, which means she reviewed each cel before they were photographed and helped plan out the camera movements. Since this isn't live-action, each camera move had to be carefully planned in advance. That's a lot of math involved, and Ruthie was one of the best at figuring that stuff out.

Tompson used her skills on all the big Disney projects from that original run, including "Sleeping Beauty," "Alice in Wonderland," "The Jungle Book," "Fantasia," "Mary Poppins," "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," up to her final Disney project, "The Rescuers."