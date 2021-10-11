David Gordon Green Will Direct A Movie About The Creation Of Disneyland

David Gordon Green has developed quite an eclectic filmography. He's directed stoner comedies and slasher films, one of which — "Halloween Kills" — is set to premiere on Peacock and in theaters this very weekend. Next, he's setting his sights on a movie about Disneyland.

You've seen Green follow Michael Myers around the town of Haddonfield, the kill-happiest place on Earth. But as we all know, Michael Myers isn't the only terrifying pop culture icon with the initials "M.M." There's also Mickey Mouse, whose unblinking eyes regularly greet theme park guests at Disneyland, officially nicknamed the Happiest Place on Earth.

Deadline reports that Green "is set to direct a movie at Disney Studios for Disney+ about Walt Disney's journey to building Disneyland."

Could we possibly fit the name Disney into a sentence more than that? I won't try. However, Evan Spiliotopoulos, who co-wrote the live-action "Beauty and the Beast" remake among other direct-to-video Disney sequels, will write the script for this as-yet-untitled Disneyland origins movie. Outside the Mouse House, Spiliotopoulos also wrote and directed "The Unholy" this year, so clearly he and Green have bonded on some kind of Disney-loving horror fan level.