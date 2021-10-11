Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Trailer Takes Us Into The Heart Of An Anomaly

There is a big bad anomaly coming for the crew of "Star Trek: Discovery" and the new trailer for season 4 reveals that it will be a formidable force for Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her crew.

What is this anomaly? No one knows for certain, but the Discovery crew (in new uniforms!) — along with others from Federation and non-Federation planets alike — are on the case to figure it out and save billions from potential death. You know, just another gargantuan threat the poor D.I.S.C.O. crew has to face.

This new trailer, however, suggests that cooperation between the different groups doesn't go as smoothly as it could. "Leadership is about balance," one of Captain Burnham's colleagues tells her in the trailer. "Your acts of bravery are huge swings of the pendulum. And there is a very fine line between a pendulum and a wrecking ball."

Ouch! You can check out the new "Star Trek: Discovery" trailer below.