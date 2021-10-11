Asteroid City Is The Title Of Wes Anderson's Next Movie

So what can we gleam from the title "Asteroid City"? Not much. From the few leaked photos from set the film appears to have some kind of desert crater or mountainous setting, so the asteroid could be literal. It also seems assured, from the appearances of cast members like Liev Schreiber looking like they walked straight out of a Carol Reed film, that Anderson is delivering yet another period piece, as he did with previous films "Moonrise Kingdom," "The Grand Budapest Hotel" and his latest "The French Dispatch," which Focus Features is releasing on October 22, 2021. You can check out /Film's review of "French Dispatch" out of this year's Cannes Film Festival right here.

As for Murray leading the cast, we're all for it. There's even a part of us that wishes Anderson could go back and insert Murray somewhere, even as a voice cameo, into his 1996 debut "Bottle Rocket" just so Murray could have officially appeared in every one of his movies. Arguably no filmmaker (possibly with the exception of Ivan Reitman) has wrung better performances out of the 71-year-old comedic legend, who famously has neither an agent nor a manager. To book Murray on a film you have to call a 1-800 number and leave a voice mail.

Said Murray of Anderson, "There are certain people you don't take their calls; and there are certain people you just say, 'OK, yeah.' He's one of those."