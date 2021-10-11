Scream First Look: Neve Campbell And Courtney Cox Go Back To School

It looks like the fifth time is the charm for the Ghostface franchise as Paramount (via Entertainment Weekly) debuts the first look photos from "Scream," the 2022 sequel that reunites surviving members of the original cast along with some fresh new blood. There are over a dozen new photos to pour over, including our introductions to series newcomers Jenna Ortega as Tara, Melissa Barrera as Sam, Jack Quaid as Richie, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy, Mikey Madison as Amber, Mason Gooding as Chad, Kyle Gallner as Vince, Sonia Ammar as Liv, and Dylan Minnette as Wes.

The new film — which opens on January 14, 2022 — will be the first in the series not helmed by the late Wes Craven, although "Scream" is in good hands as it has "Ready or Not" directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett in tow. Besides replacing a horror icon behind the camera, the pair faced the equally arduous challenge of shooting the new installment under strict COVID-19 guidelines before vaccines were made available. Gillet said it was a challenge:

"The added pressure COVID on the filmmaking process, which is already full of things you have to solve and surprises and ways that it can go wrong, was certainly weighing on us every day. I think we also ended up benefitting oddly from the circumstance of the pandemic. Everybody really came together. We couldn't have hoped for a better outcome in terms of just how everyone rallied around the project and really became a family with a really singular goal of making it across the finish line with this project."