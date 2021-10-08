Indie Film Distributor Magnolia Pictures Is Apparently For Sale

The next big media merger in Hollywood may have emerged. In recent years, and this is something that has really been ramping up in the streaming era, media companies have been looking to scoop up content libraries to bolster offerings. The business, as it exists, is obsessed with IP and potential franchises. That has created something of a seller's market. To that point, Magnolia Pictures is reportedly looking to cash in.

As first reported by The New York Times, the film distributor has hired an investment bank to head up a sale of the company, which is owned by Mark Cuban and Todd Wagner. The company has a library of more than 500 movies, dating back to its first release in 2001, "Wendigo." Magnolia, generally speaking, purchases finished movies out of film festivals and distributes them. IFC Films is another example of a company in a similar market. This to say, Magnolia doesn't so much handle production, they are strictly involved in the acquisition and distribution of those acquired movies.

There is no word yet on who may be in the market to purchase Magnolia, nor is it clear what the volume might be on the company behind "Blackfish" and Bong Joon-ho's "The Host." Though one has to assume this could be extremely appetizing to the right streaming service — if the price is right.