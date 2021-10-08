Ted Lasso Actor Addresses The Inevitable Hate That Will Come From The Season 2 Finale

Spoilers for "Ted Lasson" season 2 follow.

The season 2 finale of "Ted Lasso" is now streaming, and people are going to have opinions. This second season was a richer, more complex experience, and that rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Some fans were particularly unhappy with how Nate, once a quiet, nice guy, slowly turned into a big jerk. While I can understand why this would irk some people – "Ted Lasso" became popular as a "nice" show, and therefore people weren't expecting such an affable character to suddenly go rogue – I also give the series and its writers credit for taking risks. Yes, I love how warm and fuzzy "Ted Lasso" can be. But I also appreciate the show trying to shake things up a bit. I also feel like some people need to realize that if a show makes a character do things you don't agree with it doesn't automatically mean the show is bad.

For now, though, Nate has turned to the dark side. The final moments of "Ted Lasso" season 2 fully sets him up as an antagonist, as he first blows up at Ted with a big, angry speech, and then later takes a job as the coach for West Ham United, meaning that his team will eventually be facing off against Ted's team. Nick Mohammed, who plays Nate, sat down with EW to address his character's drastic transformation. And he's not making excuses for Nate, either. "I don't think I can condone any of his actions," Mohammed said, adding:

"He crosses the line with Keeley, he crossed the line with Will, the kitman, he crossed the line with Colin, who was rude to him, and he crossed a huge line with Ted. And, ultimately, he's betrayed the club and gone elsewhere. So I don't condone those actions at all. In terms of empathizing with him, Nate is such a troubled soul, and he's the same guy from Season 1; he's insecure, he lacks confidence, he needs praise and he's now not getting any at all, and he has a toxic relationship with his parents. That's very clear. Ted was almost a replacement father figure in season 1 and now he feels even abandoned by Ted. So he's questioning if anything that Ted did for him had any real meaning. He's at such a loss and he's lashing out at all the people who've stood by him. He's just making mistake after mistake. So I can't defend his actions, but he does lay it out to Ted in that scene between the two of them, he explains how he felt abandoned. And it's true. There hasn't been a scene between Ted and Nate this whole season, and that's deliberate. It's to make the audience feel, hopefully, that Nate has been lost. He hasn't been able to have it out. He's just been this bubbling pressure cooker of a whole manner of emotions and he's really got no release valve."

Mohammed also added that he's fully aware that there might be backlash. "The fan base is strong and they love the show, and I think, particularly episode 11, with all the surprises that that brings, they were deeply shocked, but they were very kind in the little bit I saw on social media" he said. "Yeah, they were saying that they hate Nate. [Laughs] But it's right, they should, because he's made a series of wrong decisions."

I'm glad Mohammed points out that distinction. Yes, people are angry about Nate – but they should be angry. Nate's heel-turn isn't supposed to make the audience comfortable. And that's okay!