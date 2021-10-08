You'll Never Use A Rest Stop Again After Watching The Horror Short, Seek

I promise you, you will not be making any pit stops on your future road trips after watching this eerie 5-minute horror short, Seek. The creepfest — which was directed by Aaron Morgan from a script written with /Film's very own Eric Vespe! — is heavy on tension and tone, as well as effects and even animatronics. With such a short run time, the result is impressive and perfect for the lead-up to Halloween.

According to Fangoria, the synopsis for the film reads:

Estranged sisters Heidi and Jordan have been driving all night when they come across a dilapidated roadside park and rest stop. Horrific events follow when a mischievous resident inhabiting the bathroom demands to play a terrifying version of a child's game.

The tiny terror was an official selection at SXSW in 2020 and Fantastic Fest last month, but it is possible that we'll see a larger incarnation of the story on the festival circuit over the next few years. Morgan previously revealed that "'Seek' is a small part of a larger mythology" and that his "goal is to expand this world into a feature to tell the full, and terrifying, story of the Lonely Child."

It goes without saying that we over here at /Film are a bit biased about this awesome release — but the film is actually seriously cool, so I wouldn't be surprised if you ended up liking it as much as we do. It's clear a lot of hard work and heart went into making it, which is incredibly admirable, but it also just genuinely packs a punch. Since it is available on YouTube, I'd go as far as to call this one essential viewing.