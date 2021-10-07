The Afterparty Trailer: A Unique Comedy Mystery Series Heads To Apple TV

Who needs Benoit Blanc and his weird donut analogies when you can throw a bunch of comedians into a room and play murder mystery? Reuniting with old friends can make for all sorts of surprising adventures, as the characters of "The Afterparty" quickly learn in the trailer. The eight-episode series is set around a group of old friends who are reconnecting at the afterparty of a high school reunion when they find themselves being shaken down by Haddish's Detective Danner. There's a body and an important question: who's the murderer?

"How did this all go so wrong?" Sam Richardson's Aniq wonders aloud, not long after being accused of murder. Given the close quarters, there's likely a lot more finger-pointing to look forward to before the night's events become clear. Each episode will bring us a little closer to answers, reliving the night through a different character's perspective. For extra fun, each episode has its own unique visual format and genre to match the teller's personality. Get ready for some experimentation and lots of big laughs to go with it.

Yes, there's been a murder and that's serious business, but make no mistake, "The Afterparty" is very much a comedy. Just take a glance at the cast: Tiffany Haddish makes for a hilarious detective alongside a number of other comedy masterminds like Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Ilana Grazer, ​​Ike Barinholtz, John Early, Jamie Demetriou, Dave Franco, and Zoë Chao.

The series also comes from the endlessly creative minds of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who have consistently proven their penchant for making greatness out of the craziest concepts. That's right, these the minds behind the actually funny "21 Jump Street" sequel, the movie made entirely of Legos, and the obvious best Spider-Man movie, "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse." The pair are executive producers on the series, with Miller serving as showrunner, writer, and director.

Here's how Apple TV+ has described the series:

