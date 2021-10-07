New Stars Wars Novels Will Include The Story Of Luke Skywalker's Search For Exegol

This new novel, written by Adam Christopher, is of particular interest to those who are looking to have some gaps filled in that were left behind by "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." It takes place nearly 20 years after the events of "Return of the Jedi" and centers on none other than Luke Skywalker and Lando Calrissian, who are hunting down a looming new Sith threat, leading them to the Sith world Exegol. This planet was a major fixture in Episode IX, as it's where Palpatine somehow returned. This little mission was referenced briefly by Lando in the movie. Now, we're going to understand what actually happened.

It's also promised that the book will explore Ochi, the Sith assassin who also had a small role of sorts to play in "Rise of Skywalker." As Ochi is tasked with hunting down the granddaughter of Darth Sidious himself, Rey, it seems Luke and Rey may end up getting some face time. Also, given the timeline, it's entirely possible that Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, shows up. Though that is almost purely speculative at this point. Be that as it may, the established timeline would allow for it. Lastly, we're also going to get some background on how Lando came to be separated from his daughter, Jannah (Naomi Ackie). "Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith" arrives on June 28, 2022.