Last Man Down Clip: A Musclebound Action Film For The Pandemic Age [Exclusive]

"Last Man Down" comes from award-winning Swedish film director Fansu Njie, with a story by Njie and Daniel Stisen and screenwriting credit by Andreas Vasshaug. Njie started his career as a director of photography and worked his way up from television commercials, music videos, and shorts all the way to feature films, culminating with the release of "Last Man Down." Vasshaug has previously worked in costuming and wardrobe on films such as 2011's "Thor," "The Avengers," both "The Amazing Spider-Man" movies, "X-Men: Days of Future Past," and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Stisen, meanwhile, is pulling double duty as the star of "Last Man Down" in addition to having a hand in the story, having previously appeared on the other side of the camera in "Edge of Tomorrow," "Spectre," "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," and "Zack Snyder's Justice League." Other cast members include Olga Kent, Daniel Nehme, Stanislav Yanevski, Madeleine Vall, and Natassia Malthe.

The R-rated "Last Man Down" comes to VOD and digital on October 19, 2021. You can check out the full synopsis and the poster for the film below.

After civilization succumbs to a deadly pandemic and his wife is murdered, John Wood – a special forces soldier – abandons his duty and becomes a hermit in the Nordic wilderness. Years later, a wounded woman appears on his doorstep. Maria Johnson is an escaped lab rat, and her pursuers believe her blood is the key to a worldwide cure. Though John is hesitant to get involved, all doubts are cast aside when he discovers Maria's pursuer is none other than Commander Stone, the man that murdered his wife some years ago.