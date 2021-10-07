Shrek 4D Attraction Will Close At Universal Studios Florida In January 2022

Say goodbye to Shrek 4D. The Universal Studios Orlando theme park attraction, which opened its doors to guests in 2003, is set to close early next year.

The 4D film experience is set right after the events of the first "Shrek" film and follows Shrek (Mike Myers) and Donkey (Eddie Murphy) in their adventures after they rescue Princess Fiona from the clutches of Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow). Wearing their "OgreVision" 3-D Goggles, guests watch a pre-show attraction on large mounted TV screens before entering the main room and seating themselves, where motion-based thrills await them. The attraction had become something of a staple in the Orlando Resort, but the park has decided to part ways with the ogre.

Pictured below is a letter under the Universal Orlando Resort letterhead, dated October 6, 2021. Via Universally Driven (@universaldriven) on Twitter, the caption reads, "Thanks to @JoeTheTM for the picture. Looks like it's time to say goodbye to our favorite green ogre. Shrek 4D to close in January 2022. 🧇"