Call Your Mom, Because Sue Grafton's Alphabet Murder Mystery Books Are Becoming A Show
Let's be honest here. When was the last time you talked to your mom? Have you told her about how work (or school or your relationship) is going? Are you caught up on all the family gossip? Have you nailed down your plans for Halloween or Thanksgiving or whatever you're celebrating next? This is your opportunity to hop on the horn and share something with her. She's read Sue Grafton, right? I mean, who doesn't enjoy a cozy mystery with a cup of hot tea and a fire in the fireplace and some soothing tunes playing in the background?
Your mom will get a huge kick out of the news that A+E studios is adapting Grafton's entire alphabet series for TV, per Deadline. That's the series that follows Kinsey Millhone, a former cop who's pivoted to a life of private investigating in the made up town of Santa Teresa, California. You know, she solves crimes and has some romances and makes some friends, all of that good stuff. Did you know there are 25 of these books? Grafton takes you through practically the whole alphabet, starting with "A is for Alibi." The only book missing is the last book, the 'Z' book, because Grafton died in 2017 before she could begin writing it. She was going to call it "Z is for Zero." I bet your mom knew that. I bet she probably even told you about it once.
A is for Adaptation
I bet your mom also read her New York Times obituary. The one where her daughter Jaime Clark is quoted saying:
She was adamant that her books would never be turned into movies or TV shows ... And in that same vein, she would never allow a ghost writer to write in her name. Because of all of those things, and out of the deep abiding love and respect for our dear sweet Sue, as far as we in the family are concerned, the alphabet now ends at Y.
Your mom probably also read Grafton's 1997 interview for January magazine (she's been a fan almost since the beginning) where the author said:
"I will never sell [Kinsey] to Hollywood. And, I have made my children promise not to sell her. We've taken a blood oath, and if they do so I will come back from the grave: which they know I can do."
M is for Mystery (and Mom)
Which makes this announcement a mystery unto itself. I'm sure your mom has a lot of opinions about it, or at least she will have them when you break the news. Do you think there's anything you could do to make your own mom haunt you from the grave? Probably not. Anyway, the series seems to have the blessing of the family considering that Grafton's husband Steve Humphrey will be serving as the executive producer. I'm sure she's fine with it, I'm sure her loved ones know best.
I know your mom is going to ask about casting, but there's not a lot of news on that front yet. According to Barry Jossen, the president of A+E Studios, they're still searching far and wide to find the perfect actress to play Kinsey. They're also still looking for a showrunner and a platform. No matter where the series ends up, you should buy your mom a subscription to the streaming service that gets it. That would be a lovely gift. I'll leave you alone so you can make that call now. Tell your mom I said hi.