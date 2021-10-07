Call Your Mom, Because Sue Grafton's Alphabet Murder Mystery Books Are Becoming A Show

Let's be honest here. When was the last time you talked to your mom? Have you told her about how work (or school or your relationship) is going? Are you caught up on all the family gossip? Have you nailed down your plans for Halloween or Thanksgiving or whatever you're celebrating next? This is your opportunity to hop on the horn and share something with her. She's read Sue Grafton, right? I mean, who doesn't enjoy a cozy mystery with a cup of hot tea and a fire in the fireplace and some soothing tunes playing in the background?

Your mom will get a huge kick out of the news that A+E studios is adapting Grafton's entire alphabet series for TV, per Deadline. That's the series that follows Kinsey Millhone, a former cop who's pivoted to a life of private investigating in the made up town of Santa Teresa, California. You know, she solves crimes and has some romances and makes some friends, all of that good stuff. Did you know there are 25 of these books? Grafton takes you through practically the whole alphabet, starting with "A is for Alibi." The only book missing is the last book, the 'Z' book, because Grafton died in 2017 before she could begin writing it. She was going to call it "Z is for Zero." I bet your mom knew that. I bet she probably even told you about it once.