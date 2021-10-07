You Can Now Order A Boss Baby Cameo, Welcome To Hell

Every day we stray further and further away from God's light and prove that this truly is the worst timeline. The fictional infant entrepreneur and vision of my own personal sleep paralysis demon, the titular "The Boss Baby" is continuing his business empire by offering his services on the personalized video sharing service, Cameo.

Somehow, the Alec Baldwin-voiced bundle of joy has turned into a bonafide franchise including two feature films, a third on the way, a short film, a television series, and an interactive special. Kids inexplicably can't get enough of "The Boss Baby" and because of it, we all must suffer.

I truly wish this were just as unimportant as the news that the actor who plays the Little Lad from the Starburst "Berries & Cream" commercials has joined Cameo (this is your fault, TikTok), but the Boss Baby (aka Ted Templeton) joining Cameo is the first time the app has allowed people to commission customized messages from an animated character. For as low as $20, you can impress your nephew by commissioning their favorite business suit wearing baby to wish them a happy birthday.