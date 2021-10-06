Locke And Key Season 2 Trailer: Welcome Back To Keyhouse Manor

There is quite a bit going on in the footage here. Lots of keys, obviously, but some new ones are being crafted, and that appears to have major consequences. There are quite a few creepy creatures to go around as well. One important detail is the appearance of Kevin Durand ("Swamp Thing") who is set to play a new villain named Frederick Gideon this season. What's more, he is also signed on for next season as well, so Durand figures to be a big part of the goings-on from here on out.

It took an awfully long time for this show to make it to air, with several attempts made over the years before Netflix finally cracked the code. At one point, "Sinister" director Scott Derrickson was attached to a version that had a pilot order at Hulu. But it was Carlton Cuse ("Bates Motel") and Meredith Averill ("The Haunting of Hill House") who managed to make it stick and, beyond that, turn it into a multi-season success on the biggest streaming service around.