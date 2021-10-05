Interview With The Vampire TV Series Has Found Its Claudia

Having sold more than 80 million copies worldwide, Anne Rice's "Vampire Chronicles" book series has made her one of the most popular authors of all time. The book series' 1976 debut, "Interview with the Vampire," was based on the fictional Lestat de Lioncourt, a French nobleman who was turned into a vampire in the 18th century. In 1994, it was adapted into the smash-hit film starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, and Christian Slater, and marked the breakthrough performance of 11-year-old Kirsten Dunst.

Universal Pictures and Imagine Entertainment acquired the film rights to the entire book series in 2014, but they were given back to Rice in 2016. Just four years later, AMC acquired the rights to "The Vampire Chronicles" as well as Rice's "Lives of the Mayfair Witches" for film and television projects. The first project, of course, would be the television series adaptation of "Interview with the Vampire."

Due to arrive sometime in 2022, fans of the original "Interview with the Vampire" film have been frothing at the mouth trying to figure out who would play Lestat, Louis, and Claudia. It was already announced that Australian actor Sam Reid ("Anonymous," "The Railway Man," "Belle,") would be taking the reins from Tom Cruise as the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Okay, I guess canonically it's Stuart Townsend from "Queen of the Damned") and Jacob Anderson ("Game of Thrones," "Broadchurch," "The Mimic") as Louis de Pointe du Lac.

Today we've learned that relative newcomer Bailey Bass has joined the cast as Claudia.