Edgar Wright Has No Plans To Ever Make A Shaun Of The Dead Sequel

In 2004, director Edgar Wright burst onto the scene with "Shaun of the Dead," a hilarious zombie movie which, like the very best parodies, serves as an effective entry in the genre it's sending up. Despite Wright going on to eventually complete his so-called "Cornetto Trilogy," some fans have asked the filmmaker if he'll ever make a direct sequel to "Shaun of the Dead." If you're one of those people holding out hope for seeing the further adventures of Shaun and Ed, it sounds like you should drown your sorrows at the Winchester (if you're over 21, of course): Wright says he isn't interested.

"I haven't gone back to horror-comedy, because with Shaun Of The Dead I felt like I had said much of what I wanted to say with that movie," the director told SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar). "It's difficult to return to that, even as a producer. Sometimes I get sent films – people want to make the next Shaun and want me to come aboard as a producer. But I find it difficult to cover the same territory again."