Hypnotic Trailer: Midnight Mass Star Kate Siegel Leads A New Netflix Chiller

"Have you ever tried hypnosis?" Yup, that's the beginning of a horror movie, alright.

Siegel's Jenn doesn't know what she's getting into when she takes a friend's advice and seeks help from the world-renowned hypnotist, Dr. Meade (Jason O' Mara). Hoping for some personal growth via this alternate method of self-improvement, she accepts Meade's help and delves into her past trauma. Whether it actually helps her begin the road to recovery is unclear, but the treatment comes with a ton of troubling side effects. Before she realizes it, intense sessions lead to mysterious blackouts as Jenn grows uneasy with Meade's odd and deadly power over her. Since it wouldn't be a proper mystery without a detective to pull the pieces together, Siegel is joined by "The West Wing" and "Psych" alum Dulé Hill. As Detective Wade Rollins, he attempts to help Jenn discover Meade's dark secrets and figure out his dangerous mind games.

Siegel has been ruling the horror genre for quite some time now, but "Hypnotic" still marks a change from her recent filmography. She's spent the past few years collaborating with Mike Flanagan, the writer-director behind Netflix hits like "The Haunting of Hill House," its sister-show "The Haunting of Bly Manor," and the more recent "Midnight Mass."

The pair, also a married couple, co-wrote the 2016 Blumhouse slasher "Hush," which Siegel starred in before going on to appear in Flanagan's "Ouija: Origin of Evil" and his Stephen King adaptation "Gerald's Game." Continuing down the path of horror, Siegel is giving us another terrified but clever protagonist to root for. In "Hypnotic," she teams up with Suzanne Coote and Matt Angel. The team previously wrote and directed the Netflix 2018 horror, "The Open House," and their third feature, "Sick," is soon to follow, having just entered production.

"Hypnotic" arrives on Netflix on October 27, 2021. You can check out the official synopsis and poster below:

Feeling stuck both personally and professionally, Jenn (Kate Siegel), a young woman reeling from a series of traumatic events, enlists a renowned hypnotherapist, Dr. Meade (Jason O'Mara), to help on her road to recovery. After a handful of intense sessions, terrifying events, and mysterious blackouts, Jenn soon finds herself caught in a dangerous mind game. With the help of Detective Wade Rollins (Dulé Hill), Jen looks to put the pieces together before it's too late and there are deadly consequences.