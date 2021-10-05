Barry Levinson's The Survivor, Starring Ben Foster, Lands At HBO

Barry Levinson and HBO are back in business. The filmmaker's latest, "The Survivor," has been acquired by the premium cable network, which will now serve as the movie's home in North America. Levinson, known for directing movies such as "Rain Man" and "Bugsy," helmed the biopic about boxer Harry Haft.

"The Survivor" was produced by New Mandate Films and BRON Studios, in association with Baltimore Pictures, Endeavor Content, USC Shoah Foundation, and Creative Wealth Media. It's a splashy get for HBO, as Haft's story is compelling and Levinson is a filmmaker often associated with quality. Levinson previously teamed with the network on "Paterno," "You Don't Know Jack," and "The Wizard of Lies." Levinson said the following of the deal:

"Having done numerous films at HBO, I don't know of a better home for 'The Survivor.'"

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming adds:

"We are immensely proud to bring THE SURVIVOR to the HBO and HBO Max audience. Barry's meticulous exploration of this true story of unimaginable choices, perseverance, and redemption coupled with Ben's transformative performance will captivate viewers and stay with them long after the credits roll."