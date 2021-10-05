Watch The First Five Minutes Of Ridley Scott's The Last Duel

Want to see five minutes of the actual last duel in Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel," a movie that stars Adam Driver, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Jodie Comer? If so, you're in luck! 20th Century Studios has released an extended clip, showcasing the first five minutes of the film.

The clip has Driver and a barely recognizable Damon facing off against each other in appropriate Medieval jousting fashion (the film is based on a true story from 1386) in what is presumably the last duel the movie's title is referencing (can we assume the rest of the movie is told in flashbacks?).

The story revolves around Comer's character, Marguerite, the wife of Jean de Carrouges (Damon) who accuses Carrouges' friend, Jacques Le Gris (Driver) of raping her. Carrouges challenges Le Gris to a duel — the last sanctioned duel in France's history — when no one believes his wife.

If you're intrigued you can check out /Film's review here and check out the extended clip below.