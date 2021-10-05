Seinfeld Has An Aspect Ratio Problem On Netflix, Just Like The Simpsons Did On Disney+

Much like "The Simpsons," the entire library of "Seinfeld" episodes that arrived on Netflix recently are presented in a 16:9 aspect ratio rather than the original 4:3 aspect ratio. Granted, it doesn't seem to be quite as cumbersome of an issue since the most egregious problem with this switch doesn't roll around until the eighth season (via The AV Club), in the episode entitled, "The Pothole."

In this fan favorite episode, George Costanza (Jason Alexander) thinks that he's lost his keys in a giant pothole in the street. In shots where George and Jerry Seinfeld are observing the pothole, the road flaw in question isn't even visible because of the 16:9 cropping. See for yourself below.

to emphasize, the titular pothole from the season 8 episode The Pothole is cropped out on Netflix https://t.co/gH4l5V8HfS pic.twitter.com/6G35eZQymW — Brandon (spooky version) (@Thatoneguy64) October 1, 2021

The episode might as well be called "The Nothole" if we can't even see it. Sure, it inadvertently makes the episode about nothing, which is actually a pretty great meta joke for the show that's famously about nothing. But honestly, this is terrible. How have we reached the point where streaming services don't present the series as it was meant to be seen? It's great that the episodes have been remastered, but why choose to ignore the original aspect ratio?

Even more annoying is that this isn't the first time "Seinfeld" has been presented in the wrong aspect ratio on streaming. Just as "The Simpsons" was initially given the 16:9 aspect ratio treatment when the show's library debuted in their very own section in the FX streaming app, "Seinfeld" also had this issue when it was streaming on Hulu. Again, when are streaming services going to learn? What's the deal with streaming services?

For "Seinfeld" purists out there, this means that the only way to enjoy the original series in the proper aspect ratio is from the DVD versions of the series. Unfortunately, the episodes won't be in high-definition (the series isn't available on Blu-ray yet either), but at least you'll get to see the full frame of every episode. It's another prime example of why physical media is king.

Netflix has yet to respond to the complaints of fans, but if they're smart, they'll fix the "Seinfeld" aspect ratio problem just as FX and Disney+ did for "The Simpsons." It might take them some time to take care of the issue (Disney+ needed five months), but better late than never.