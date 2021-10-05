The Morning Watch: Seinfeld Gets A Different LEGO Makeover, Grant Imahara's Grogu Animatronic & More
In this edition, watch Jerry Seinfeld get a wild, life-sized LEGO treatment as a combined promo for both the arrival of "Seinfeld" on Netflix and the sitcom's very own LEGO set. Plus, check out an animatronic Grogu that the later "Mythbusters" co-star Grant Imahara was working on before he passed away. Finally, take one more look behind the scenes of "Space Jam: A New Legacy" to find out about the creation of the score and the soundtrack.
Seinfeld! Now in LEGO Form!
First up, in case you didn't hear, every episode of "Seinfeld" is coming to Netflix. On top of that, the sitcom got a shiny new LEGO set that lets you build Jerry's apartment. Netflix saw this as the perfect opportunity to take Jerry Seinfeld and put him in a life-size LEGO version of his apartment. They even turned him into a LEGO minifigure that's somewhat unsettling since it features Jerry's human face in a LEGO hairpiece and body.
Grant Imahara Was Working on a Grogu Animatronic
Next, Adam Savage and the Tested crew take a bittersweet look at one of the last major projects that the late Grant Imahara was working on. As a collaboration with prop artisan Lauren Markland and costumer Lindsay Hamilton, Imahara created an impressive replica of the child known as Grogu and affectionately referred to as Baby Yoda. What was Imahara planing to do with this creation? Watch the video above and find out.
Creating the Space Jam: A New Legacy Score
Finally, Warner Bros. Pictures has released the final installment of their "Space Jam: A New Legacy" film school featurettes. This time, the focus is on the film's composer Kris Bowers and music supervisors Morgan Rhodes and Kier Lehman, who talk about bringing music to the movie and enhancing what's happening on screen. Plus, they talk about how director Malcolm D. Lee influenced the soundtrack's hip-hop sensibilities.