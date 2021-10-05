The Morning Watch: Seinfeld Gets A Different LEGO Makeover, Grant Imahara's Grogu Animatronic & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, watch Jerry Seinfeld get a wild, life-sized LEGO treatment as a combined promo for both the arrival of "Seinfeld" on Netflix and the sitcom's very own LEGO set. Plus, check out an animatronic Grogu that the later "Mythbusters" co-star Grant Imahara was working on before he passed away. Finally, take one more look behind the scenes of "Space Jam: A New Legacy" to find out about the creation of the score and the soundtrack.