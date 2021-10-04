Tilda Swinton To Star In Post-Apocalyptic 'Golden-Age' Musical From The Act Of Killing Director

Joshua Oppenheimer is directing a musical. Yes, that Joshua Oppenheimer.

From the director of "The Act of Killing" and "The Look of Silence," two intense, award-winning documentaries about the Indonesian mass killings of 1965–1966, comes a musical about family. It only gets better from there, folks.

The NEON distributed film is titled "The End" and stars Academy-Award winner Tilda Swinton, "1917" star George McKay, and Stephen Graham from "Boardwalk Empire." Signe Byrge Sørensen from production company Final Cut for Real and Oppenheimer will produce with Wild Atlantic Pictures. So far, next to no details of the plot have been revealed but the film has been described as a "golden-age musical about the last human family." No idea what that means, but I have to say I'm intrigued. The film is set to begin production in 2022, leaving us to wonder and speculate until further notice.

Academy-Award nominated filmmaker Joshua Oppenheimer spent years working on his famous pair of documentaries, the first of which served as his debut feature after a number of shorts. Since "The Look of Silence" was released in 2019, he has been named one of the filmmakers of the decade by various publications. Following that, he's been relatively tightlipped about upcoming projects but has let a few key details slip. While the idea of a Joshua Oppenheimer-helmed musical certainly feels unexpected, this isn't the first he's spoken of the project.