Neil Gaiman Calls Out Disney For Failing To Pay Royalties To Writers And Artists

Ever read a "Star Wars" novel, a "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" graphic novel, or a "Spider-Man" comic? These different IPs have at least two things in common — they are owned by Disney, and Disney has stopped paying royalties to some of the writers and artists who created them.

This has been an ongoing issue, and one that the Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA) has been campaigning about for months, at first for author Alan Dean Foster's "Star Wars" and "Alien" novelizations. Disney ultimately reached a settlement with Foster, but there are still several writers and artists out there that Disney has simply stopped paying.

The situation is ridiculously unfair — Disney's stance is that even though they've purchased the rights to these various properties through its various acquisitions, it did not acquire the contractual obligation to pay royalties.

I'm happily not a lawyer, but I believe the legal term for Disney's stance here is that they kinda suck. Neil Gaiman of "Good Omens" and "Sandman" fame doesn't seem too pleased by the situation either. "If you're wondering whether @Disney have stepped up and paid the royalties they owe to to [sic] authors, illustrators & comics artists for books & GNs they have published or relicensed, the answer's NO," he tweeted a few days ago.