A House On The Bayou Trailer: Blumhouse And Epix Team Up For A Terrifying Dinner Party

Nothing says family getaway quite like total isolation. In "A House on the Bayou,” the Chambers are a troubled couple and teenage daughter, looking to bond and reconnect. So, naturally, they plan an idyllic getaway, far from people, with all the luxuries of a huge mansion. But being new to the area comes with a couple of drawbacks — they have no idea what's actually happening in this small Louisiana town.

While shopping with her father, Anna Chambers (Lia McHugh) finds herself a friend amongst the shelves, the odd but seemingly friendly Isaac (Jacob Lofland). And like the horror movie protagonist that she is, she foolishly tells this complete stranger that her family is staying in a house on the water, "in the middle of nowhere." And so the horror begins.

Anna's father John (Paul Schneider) receives an ominous note saying the devil is watching them. Soon after, the Chambers' new mysterious neighbors arrive at their doorstep, with food in hand and a promise to cook them dinner. But something odd is bubbling beneath the surface. Whether or not the powers of the film are supernatural, it's clear that something evil has crossed their threshold. The trailer shows flashes of all the disaster to come: loaded guns, blazing fires, and splattered blood. In the midst of the chaos, the Chambers are told, "if you're righteous, you'll survive."

"A House on the Bayou" comes director Alex McAulay, who made his directorial debut last year with "Don't Tell A Soul." The film is a collaboration between Blumhouse and Epix, kicking off an eight picture deal between the companies. Expect seven more original Blumhouse horror films to follow.

"A House on the Bayou" comes to Epix and PVOD on November 19, 2021. Check out the official synopsis below.

In an effort to reconnect and mend their relationship, Jessica and John Chambers (Angela Sarafyan, Paul Schneider) seek an idyllic getaway with their daughter Anna (Lia McHugh) to a remote mansion in rural Louisiana. When suspiciously friendly neighbors show up for dinner uninvited, the weekend takes a sinister turn as the fragile family bond is tested and dark secrets come to light.