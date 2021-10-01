Cruel Intentions Reboot Coming To Amazon And IMDb TV

1999's "Cruel Intentions" starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair and focused on the world of petty, wealthy, and ruthless sexual conquest amongst high school elites. The film was a huge success and won multiple MTV Movie Awards and Teen Choice Awards, with the infamous kissing scene between Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair taking home "Best Kiss." The kiss also inspired an over-the-top and memorable parody scene in "Not Another Teen Movie."

The new series is taking a different approach, focusing on the aftermath of a brutal hazing incident that threatens the entire Panhellenic system. The events force the relentless step siblings to do anything they can to secure their reputations, even if that means seducing the daughter of the Vice President of the United States. No casting or additional plot information has been released at this time.