Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Has Bigger Stakes And 'A Lot Of Comedy,' Jason Momoa Teases

While higher stakes and improved technology sound like natural progressions for a sequel, my only hesitation here is tied to Momoa's emphasis when he says "there is so much going on." The first "Aquaman" was arguably too overstuffed with world-building and plot – the character of Black Manta was barely explored because the film had too many other things it chose to prioritize. I know Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has said Black Manta will have more to do in the sequel, which is promising, but it feels like James Wan and his writers are just bursting at the seams with ideas for ways to fill out this world, and I hope they don't lose sight of the characters in that process. Momoa's claim that the film has "a lot more heart" is encouraging because it implies there will be a focus on relationships instead of pure plot, and as someone who didn't love the original movie nearly as much as many of my colleagues, I look forward to seeing if this sequel can get me fully on board the "Aquaman" bandwagon.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is currently slated to hit theaters on December 16, 2022.