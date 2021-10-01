Star Wars Bits: The Book Of Boba Fett, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, The Mandalorian, LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, And More!

Speaking of "The Mandalorian," the next wave of Star Wars Funko Pop! bobbleheads based on characters from season 2 are available for pre-order now! The lineup includes a Dark Trooper, Frog Lady, Luke Skywalker holding Grogu, Cobb Vanth, the Child on the seeing stone, and new versions of Fennec Shand and Boba Fett.

StarWars.com sat down with Lucasfilm's senior manager of product design Brian Merten and Funko's creative director Reis O'Brien to talk about the upcoming figures, so be sure to check that out for more information, including some hi-res images!

Pre-order Cobb Vanth, Fennec Shand, and the Pop! Moment featuring Boba Fett and Fennec on the throne at Target now. You can also pre-order Luke Skywalker with Grogu and the Pop! Deluxe of Grogu on the seeing stone at Entertainment Earth, which has exclusive versions of the Dark Trooper and the Mandalorian hologram as well. And pick up Boba Fett without his helmet exclusively at Walmart now. The Frog Lady will be available exclusively at Walgreens.