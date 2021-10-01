The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2 Is Heading To Disney

Disney+ has decided to give fans a second chance to look inside "The Mysterious Benedict Society" — by renewing it for a second season.

The TV show, which is based on the best-selling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, announced their second season order via Instagram with a special video message from Tony Hale, who stars as the eccentric Mr. Benedict and his twin brother, Mr. Curtain — both the protagonist and antagonist of the show.

In the announcement — which was addressed to "all Society members" — the actor, who is best known for his role as Buster Bluth in "Arrested Development," attempted to decode a numerical riddle. He ended up admitting it was too difficult to decipher before the words "Season 2 Confirmed" appeared on screen.

The mystery-adventure follows four gifted orphans who are recruited by Mr. Benedict to help him stop a global crisis. "This show has been an absolute thrill to work on," Hale said in a press release for the announcement. "And I'm so thankful to the fans and Disney for the opportunity to keep telling this incredible story."

A statement from the executive producers reads:

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to continue our journey into Trenton Lee Stewart's witty, warm and wonderful world in a second season of 'The Mysterious Benedict Society.' This has already been such a special experience, thanks to our remarkable cast and collaborators. The belief that 20th Television and Disney+ have shown in our show and their commitment to its values of kindness, empathy and the celebration of different ways of being make this all very much a joy."