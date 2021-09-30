Ted Lasso Star Hannah Waddingham Heading To Tom Jones Remake For Masterpiece

In what feels like a deeply British series of events, "Ted Lasso" actress Hannah Waddingham has officially joined the cast of "Tom Jones." That's right, your favorite fictional feisty football owner has set her eyes on the miniseries based on the classic British novel, which has nothing to do with the Welsh singer Tom Jones, even if the title does trigger "It's Not Unusual" to start blaring in your head.

It's best to get all the Tom Jones straightened out in your head now, otherwise, the singer's hits will be stuck in your head for the entirety of this story, and it will be no one's fault but your own.

The series, which is being produced by ITV, Mammoth Screen, and good old Masterpiece (the PBS variety), is based on the 1749 novel "The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling" by Henry Fielding. The original story follows the aforementioned Tom Jones, who is raised away from his parents by a wealthy family on a country estate and grows up to be an extroverted man who is looking for love in all the wrong places. The main cast includes Solly McLeod ("The Rising") as Tom Jones, Sophie Wilde ("Eden") as his love interest Sophia Western, Pearl Mackie ("Doctor Who") as Sophie's maid, Honour, and our girl Waddingham as Lady Bellaston, a high-society woman who wants Tom all for herself.