How The Many Saints Of Newark Star John Magaro Stepped Into Steven Van Zandt's Shoes [Interview]

What'd you learn from revisiting the show to prepare for "The Many Saints of Newark"?

I grew up watching the show as a teenager and through college and when I started working as an actor. And I've known Steven Van Zandt for a lot of years now. I did a movie with David about 10, 11 years ago called "Not Fade Away." Steven was our music director on it. So, we got pretty close on that. I spent a lot of time with him, and we spent time over the years, David, Steven, and our families, having dinners together.

So, it's challenging. I'm not only playing an iconic character that's really loved, but I'm also playing someone I know and I care about. Also, as a fan, you want to do service to it. I went back and I revisited the series and watched it, and I think people tend to forget what kind of big characters these people were.

I think you do have to go back and watch, like you forget how kind of broad all of them were. I mean, I think that's why we kind of fell in love with them. I also went back and watched the old clips of Steven when he was with the E Street Band, but him as a young man with the band. Just to see how his mannerisms were in his twenties and thirties. I guess they're mostly in their thirties, those videos. But, yeah. I tried to elevate it from, not just an imitation, but inhabiting him as much as I could.

What's the main difference there for you?

Well, it's really tricky with these guys because like I said, they are big characters and they're very recognizable. It was really kind of living in it. It wasn't just like a mask you're putting on. I guess some people may still see it that way, but it wasn't just for the jokes. What the jokes became were more in the situation.

When we were watching it the other night, the walk got a laugh. He walks down to Michael. The walk was never intended necessarily to be a joke. I think that's just the way he walks. I think when we recognize that when we see that on film, we get a laugh out of it. Whereas I think if you're doing just that imitation, you do the walk to get a laugh.

Like you said, the characters are broad, but there really is only one Steven Van Zandt, you know what I mean?

Yeah, there really is. There's only one Steven Van Zandt. There's only one Tony Sirico. There's only one Vinny Pastore. Having to jump into those shoes is a scary thing because those guys, in a lot of ways, were those guys. No one is going to be that. So, it's a scary thing to do. We've seen it before. They did the Han Solo movie and stuff like that, but someone has to do it. So, we were the idiots who were dumb enough to do it.