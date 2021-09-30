Love Life Season 2 Trailer: William Jackson Harper Takes The Lead

According to his friends, Marcus is a "Classic Obama." This might just be a commentary on his corny jokes but hopefully it means his perfect, strong-willed match is out there somewhere just waiting to be wooed. So far, Marcus hasn't had a ton of luck in that department.

Marcus starts the trailer with divorce all over him, moving into a tragically empty apartment that obviously reeks of loneliness. Newly divorced and hoping to find some company for said apartment, he jumps right back into the dating game. And it's a real struggle.

Single life is made so much harder by the end of his marriage, which he thought would last forever. It's been years since he even though about dating, so Marcus follows the trends: he gets on those apps! As he tells his friends, he's "on all the apps, swiping up and down and left and right." So, yeah, it's just as disastrous as expected. At the very least, Marcus has a great group of hilarious friends to help him along the way, pushing him to "make the happiness happen."