Rick And Morty Halloween Short Will Arrive Next Month

While the folks behind "Rick and Morty" proper have been mum about the special, the Twitter account @CNSchedules spilled the beans on the impending release.

Got a new Rick and Morty horror anime short, The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, airing at 11:00p Sunday, October 10th. It'll also air on Toonami the following Saturday at 4:15a, after two Batman movies. — CN News/Schedules (@CNschedules) September 30, 2021

The account continued to clarify that the scheduled short does not actually appear on Adult Swim's schedule for October 10 yet, but notes that nothing appears at all for the 11:00 – 11:15 P.M. time block. Adult Swim Canada, however, has already advertised the "Rick and Morty" Halloween short for the 11:00 P.M. time bracket and Adult Swim Canada generally simulcasts premieres with the United States

The short will play again on October 17, 2021 as part of the Toonami late night block after two "Batman" movies sometime around 4:15 A.M. EST. There's been no word on how long the short will be, but considering the average time of Adult Swim specials, it's safe to assume the short will be somewhere between 10-15 minutes.