The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Teases Lots Of 'Surprises' At DC FanDome

During an appearance at the Academy Museum's premiere party, Variety caught up with Pattinson and tried to squeeze any little details they could about what's in store for us during the upcoming DC FanDome. His answer is as coy as it gets, predictably, but he does at least give some hints about Batman and Catwoman:

"Me and Zoë [Kravitz] did some stuff. It's a fun little thing. There are lots of little surprises for it."

Pattinson would probably be laughing if he hopped online this morning and found everyone running stories about his non-answer here, but doesn't that just further prove how perfect he is for a younger, greener, and less-polished Bruce Wayne who's likely to stir things up just for the heck of it? Pattinson also lets slip that he's been able to watch bits and pieces of the film already, but don't get your hopes up for any specifics just yet. As he put it, "I've seen some of the movie now and it's kind of really cool. It's really cool."

Judging from the way Pattinson makes a beeline from the interview the second the conversation shifts to "The Batman," it's probably safe to assume that any future footage we get of the movie ought to go unspoiled. It's been a long wait since we last received any new looks at the film, but it's sure to be worth it. DC FanDome arrives on October 16, 2021 and "The Batman" is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 4, 2022.