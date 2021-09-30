Lionsgate Wants To Help Blair Witch Fans To Transform Their Fan Fiction Into Canon

No matter what way you slice it, being invited into the "Blair Witch" world this way is a really cool fandom moment — and it definitely could lead to some very inventive and divisive content. It will certainly be interesting to see how fans bring this story into the now and put their personal spins on the prompt concept.

Additionally, the press release noted that the writer's platform is primarily used by marginalized communities as both audience and creators, specifically women and people of color. Considering this fact, it really shines a light on the need for diversity and inclusion in both the creator economy and genre content. The stories that will result from this contest will be undoubtedly fresh and most likely spotlight perspectives that haven't been as common in entertainment, or even horror as a whole.

"When we were first introduced to Dorian and the opportunity it brings to creators, we were immediately hooked on the idea of working with them," said Jenefer Brown, EVP, Global Live Interactive and Location Based Entertainment of Lionsgate, in the press release. "We are always looking for new and inspiring ways to engage with female creators and diverse communities, and through Dorian's platform, content creators can explore new pathways to a narrative experience within the universe of the 'Blair Witch.'"