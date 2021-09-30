The Morning Watch: Marvel's Shang-Chi VFX Breakdown, Making Of Netflix's Midnight Mass & More
In this edition, check out a VFX breakdown for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," including the creation of two key fantastical creatures and part of the film's climax. Plus, take a look behind the scenes of Netflix's unsettling new series "Midnight Mass." And finally, find out how to make some cookies inspired by Muncher, the new ghost from the upcoming sequel "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."
Shang-Chi VFX Breakdown
First up, CG Record has assembled a VFX breakdown for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." If you haven't seen the movie, beware of some spoilers for the second half, including the appearance of a couple fantastical creatures, one being of the odd, cuddly variety. Plus, there's a peek at one of the pivotal moments from the film's climax involving Shang-Chi and the final face-off with his father, Wenwu, AKA The Mandarin.
Making of Midnight Mass
Next, the new horror series "Midnight Mass" has been over ten years in the making, and now that it's available on Netflix, take a look behind the scenes with creator, showrunner, and director Mike Flanagan ("Doctor Sleep" and "The Haunting of Hill House") and executive producer Trevor Macy. Find out where the idea for the series came from and how it was inspired by Flangan's real life Catholic upbringing.
Cooking Up Ghostbusters Muncher Cookies
Finally, leading up to the release of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," you can whet your appetite for spooks, specters, and ghosts quite literally with a recipe for cookies inspired by the new roaming vapor known as Muncher (via the official "Ghostbusters" YouTube channel). Clearly inspired by Slimer, this blue spirit loves to eat, and now you can eat him up, along with whatever trash he has inside of his belly. The dough itself is even blue!