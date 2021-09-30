The Morning Watch: Marvel's Shang-Chi VFX Breakdown, Making Of Netflix's Midnight Mass & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, check out a VFX breakdown for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," including the creation of two key fantastical creatures and part of the film's climax. Plus, take a look behind the scenes of Netflix's unsettling new series "Midnight Mass." And finally, find out how to make some cookies inspired by Muncher, the new ghost from the upcoming sequel "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."